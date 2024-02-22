UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 800 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Natixis boosted its stake in Stantec by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Stantec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stantec by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STN. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

NYSE STN opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

