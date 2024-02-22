Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,358. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.