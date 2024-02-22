Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $45.20.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

