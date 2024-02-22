UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 11485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.19.

The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $480,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,025 shares of company stock worth $4,141,029. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,274,000 after purchasing an additional 606,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.08.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

