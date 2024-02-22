UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

UDR opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

