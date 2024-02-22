UBS Group Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $160.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.59.

WIX traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.26. 506,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,114. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Wix.com by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 351,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,251,000 after buying an additional 87,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

