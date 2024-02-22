Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $434.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $412.00 to $434.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

TYL stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $434.08. 81,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,536. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

