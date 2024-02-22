Twilio (TWLO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Twilio (NYSE: TWLO):

2/19/2024 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2024 – Twilio had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Twilio had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

1/24/2024 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

1/9/2024 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Twilio Trading Up 0.5 %

Twilio stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 1,248,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,024,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,507. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

