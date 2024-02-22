Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.89.

Twilio Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,024,240 shares of company stock worth $4,554,507. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

