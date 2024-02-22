Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Tutor Perini Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 40,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,979. The stock has a market cap of $459.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.
Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini
In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.
Featured Articles
