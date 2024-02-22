Truist Financial Trims Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price to $16.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCRN. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $16.71. 373,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $587.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.