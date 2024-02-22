Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
Tronox Price Performance
NYSE:TROX opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $16,635,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,229,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 960,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tronox by 435.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 637,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tronox by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 623,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,906,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
