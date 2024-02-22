Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $60.00 at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s previous close.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

TCOM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.69. 3,076,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,610. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,419,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,156,000 after purchasing an additional 875,614 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

