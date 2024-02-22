Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.95

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 134483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Get Trimble alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,499 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Trimble by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.