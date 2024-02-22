Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.04

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.04 and last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 35514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$15.17 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Berman purchased 42,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$509,058.46. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

