Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $75.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $90.96 on Thursday. Trex has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

