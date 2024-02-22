Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

Get Trevena alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.