Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0334 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.003735.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 0.7 %
TSRYY opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
