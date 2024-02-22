Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0334 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.003735.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 0.7 %

TSRYY opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

