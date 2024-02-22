Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Get Transocean alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RIG

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,828,418. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.