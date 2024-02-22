Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $283.12

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $283.12 and last traded at $282.87, with a volume of 35197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $276.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.59 and its 200 day moving average is $224.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.