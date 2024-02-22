Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly Acquires 1,982 Shares of Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,588.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

TMP stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $714.77 million, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Stories

