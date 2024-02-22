Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $130.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.34. 350,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,208. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $111.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

