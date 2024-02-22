Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $111.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

