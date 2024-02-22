Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.9 %

TOL opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $111.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

