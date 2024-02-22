Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $111.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

