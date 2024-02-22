Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

