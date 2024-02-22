Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.75 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $322.12 million and approximately $32.75 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,457,060,829 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

