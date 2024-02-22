Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 1.2 %

THTX opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

