TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 0.4 %

TXMD stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TherapeuticsMD

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TherapeuticsMD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

