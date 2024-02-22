TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 0.4 %
TXMD stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at TherapeuticsMD
In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
