The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.4 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.68. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 458.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 138,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

