The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 589,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,745. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

