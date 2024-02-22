The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Kroger alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

KR stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.