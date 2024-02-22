The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $368.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.77. The company has a market cap of $367.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $369.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.86.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

