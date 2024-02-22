The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 20,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCKT. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Articles

