The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

