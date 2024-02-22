The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CGON opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hong Fang Song bought 263,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,664,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968 over the last 90 days.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

