The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after acquiring an additional 148,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.44. 951,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $396.35. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

