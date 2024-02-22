The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $21.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

VNO opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $376,294,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,852,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

