The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

GUT opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

