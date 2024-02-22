The Chemours Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemours to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of CC opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chemours by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chemours by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

