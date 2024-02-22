The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Reduced by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $64.74. 1,677,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,997,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

