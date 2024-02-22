Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.4% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,396,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.05. 1,717,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,778. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.48.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

