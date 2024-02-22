Ternium S.A. (TX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10.

Ternium has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ternium to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

TX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 348,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ternium by 787.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 179,084 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 129.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 167,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TX. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

