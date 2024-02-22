Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Increases Dividend to $2.20 Per Share

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10.

Ternium has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ternium to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Ternium Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 590.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 348,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ternium by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 179,084 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 167,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

