Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Telefónica by 26.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 9.3% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 386,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

TEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

