Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.97. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 162,073 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,168,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,860,000 after acquiring an additional 767,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,385,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,952,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

