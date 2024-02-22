Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.