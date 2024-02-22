Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Stock Position Lowered by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.24. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

