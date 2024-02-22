Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) & LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Critical Survey

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LanzaTech Global and Tantech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.14%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Tantech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A -56.13% -25.77% Tantech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Tantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Tantech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A Tantech $46.26 million 0.02 $3.02 million N/A N/A

Tantech has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Tantech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Tantech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tantech has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tantech beats LanzaTech Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging. It provides pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct for use in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications; and trades in charcoal products. Further, the company develops and sells electric buses, electric logistics cars, and specialty electric vehicles, such as brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. It is also involved in the biodegradable packaging and supply chain businesses, as well as provides commercial factoring services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

