Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TAIT

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taitron Components by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.